Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

VCTR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 141,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,039. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.60. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 17.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

