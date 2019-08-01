VINchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $243,519.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $243,519.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00281216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.01433347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00115051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000561 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

