Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €101.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.41 ($113.26).

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA DG opened at €93.82 ($109.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €91.41. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.