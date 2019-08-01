Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Viper Energy Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 35.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Viper Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 245.2%.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.38. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 46.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $79,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens set a $46.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

