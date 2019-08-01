VIVO Hits Market Cap of $14,326.00 (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One VIVO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. VIVO has a market cap of $14,326.00 and $4.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIVO has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,242.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $216.25 or 0.02110371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00974816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.47 or 0.03185893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00796605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00058211 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00655844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00175216 BTC.

VIVO Coin Profile

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,188,393 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,393 coins. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net.

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIVO using one of the exchanges listed above.

