Vodi X (VDX) Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Vodi X token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Vodi X has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Vodi X has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $93,992.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00275413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.01407376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00113317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X's total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,036,511 tokens. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX.

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

