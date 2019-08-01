Voise Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Voise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and Bit-Z. Voise has a total market cap of $206,014.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Voise has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00280079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.01418865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00114902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Voise Profile

Voise was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com.

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voise using one of the exchanges listed above.

