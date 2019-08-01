Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72), RTT News reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 139.71%. The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VNO opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

