Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VMC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $152.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.

NYSE VMC traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $136.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,525. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 114.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

