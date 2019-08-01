Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 7,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,837. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $877.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $626.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,165,000 after purchasing an additional 417,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 233,893 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 329,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,903,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after purchasing an additional 107,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 325,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,345 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.