Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €116.00 ($134.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.43% from the stock’s previous close.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €93.44 ($108.65).

WCH traded up €3.48 ($4.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching €70.98 ($82.53). 219,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €61.56 ($71.58) and a one year high of €130.25 ($151.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €67.99.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

