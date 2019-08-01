Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 123,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,392,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 75,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $110.38 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $320.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

