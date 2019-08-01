Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002049 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $2,744.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00272312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.01410827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00113100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021114 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

