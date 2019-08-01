We Are One Seven LLC Buys 518 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 11,915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BUD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

NYSE BUD traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 712,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,402. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.