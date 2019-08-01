We Are One Seven LLC Buys 91 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.