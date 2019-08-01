We Are One Seven LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $133.75. 1,238,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,230,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $111.06 and a twelve month high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

