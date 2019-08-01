We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARB. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Carbonite during the second quarter worth approximately $13,777,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the first quarter worth approximately $9,082,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the first quarter worth approximately $9,978,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the first quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 12.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,187,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,269,000 after purchasing an additional 244,871 shares during the period.

Get Carbonite alerts:

CARB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Carbonite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carbonite from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Carbonite to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

In related news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $94,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,891 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $203,903.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,632 shares of company stock worth $1,255,608 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CARB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Carbonite Inc has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carbonite Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.