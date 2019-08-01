We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 325.6% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 44.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 77.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 24.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 67.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,984. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.34.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

