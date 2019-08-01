We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.72 per share, with a total value of $232,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss sold 38,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $8,801,379.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,456 shares of company stock valued at $24,587,180. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.26. The company had a trading volume of 246,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,154. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $387.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

