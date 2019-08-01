We Are One Seven LLC Sells 105 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.34.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.06. 20,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,645. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.89. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

