We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,507 shares of company stock valued at $134,609,837 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,178. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.