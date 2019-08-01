Wealthquest Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 277.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,427. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.72. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

