Wealthquest Corp Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wealthquest Corp lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.31. 14,490,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,947,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

