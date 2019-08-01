Wealthquest Corp Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 838 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.59. 78,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.73.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,762,679.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

