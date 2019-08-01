Wealthquest Corp Sells 3,166 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 234,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,784. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.00. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $37.08.

