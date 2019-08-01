Wedbush Comments on Redfin Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Redfin stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Redfin has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. Redfin’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $88,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,418.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $391,100 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,490,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,571,000 after buying an additional 417,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Redfin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,747,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,229,000 after acquiring an additional 63,333 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Redfin by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 364,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 58,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 82,008 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

