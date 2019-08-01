Weir Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 16.50 (LON:WEIR)

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,451.50 ($18.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,511.09. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,032 ($26.55).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEIR shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 1,880 ($24.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,844.67 ($24.10).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.