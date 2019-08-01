Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 857.6% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,430. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.19.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.