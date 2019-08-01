Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,994 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,040,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,699,000 after acquiring an additional 976,494 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,372,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

