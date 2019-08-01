Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 182,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 910,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,450,000 after purchasing an additional 521,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $128.34. 143,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Nomura began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,507 shares of company stock valued at $134,609,837 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.