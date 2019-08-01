Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 7,209 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,206 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,051,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Water Works by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,110,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,782,000 after acquiring an additional 177,942 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,731 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $3,239,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $380,698.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,042,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,556 shares of company stock worth $7,477,635. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $115.92. 22,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,036. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $119.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.83.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.