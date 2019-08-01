Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 18,095 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,095 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 162,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 116,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,900 shares of company stock worth $5,504,070. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 206,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,562. The stock has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $65.06 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.