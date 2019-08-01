Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 944 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 21.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $936,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,556 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 34.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,895,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,911 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,605,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $740,597,000 after acquiring an additional 146,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,203,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $747,246,000 after acquiring an additional 645,018 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.40.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.83. 1,610,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.80. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.