Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 358.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.81. 7,120,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,743,531. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC set a $48.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

