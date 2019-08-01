Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 635 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.59. 4,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,340. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.