Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $4,421,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK stock traded up $9.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.37. 2,127,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.51. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

