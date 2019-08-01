Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80-4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $53.89. 7,657,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,743,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.82. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

