Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $51.17, but opened at $53.89. Western Digital shares last traded at $55.51, with a volume of 12,851,298 shares changing hands.

The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Western Digital to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,802,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,384,267,000 after buying an additional 4,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $112,698,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,576,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after buying an additional 1,540,813 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3,652.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,288,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,283,000 after buying an additional 1,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,884,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $475,069,000 after buying an additional 1,224,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

