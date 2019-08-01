Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective raised by Buckingham Research from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.66. 30,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $115.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director William E. Kassling purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.94 per share, for a total transaction of $503,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,806.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.26 per share, for a total transaction of $652,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 668,418 shares in the company, valued at $43,620,958.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,650 over the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 593,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 79,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

