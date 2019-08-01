Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WAB. Wellington Shields lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of WAB traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.26 per share, for a total transaction of $652,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 668,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,620,958.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.94 per share, for a total transaction of $503,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,806.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,650 over the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

