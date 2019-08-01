Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kopin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kopin by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Kopin by 35.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 672,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kopin stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 22,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,256. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.39. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative net margin of 169.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOPN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

