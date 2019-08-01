Weybosset Research & Management LLC Raises Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up 3.9% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth $120,695,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,596,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,257,000 after purchasing an additional 716,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,029,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,283,000 after purchasing an additional 257,173 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth $34,081,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 937,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,714. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $182.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.54.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $983,260.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,191 shares of company stock worth $4,292,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.