Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.92. 905,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.94. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Whirlpool by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

