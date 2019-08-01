WhiteCoin Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $8.23 million and $188,040.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, LBank, ZB.COM and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018182 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia, LBank, Bittrex, ZB.COM and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

