William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings. William Lyon Homes posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

NYSE:WLH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 0.13. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 13.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 161,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes during the second quarter worth $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

