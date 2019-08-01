William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Posts Earnings Results

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $465.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

NYSE WLH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,390. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. William Lyon Homes has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $729.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 843.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

