Winding Tree Hits One Day Volume of $170.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $170.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00282737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.98 or 0.01425851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00114630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.