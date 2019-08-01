Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, Morningstar.com reports. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Wingstop updated its FY19 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.62. 64,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,837. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $99.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.32.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,562,702.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $220,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,678 shares of company stock worth $2,374,961. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

