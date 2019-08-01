Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 159.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.43. 1,737,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

