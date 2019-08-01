Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $168,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,977,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 464,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,217,000 after acquiring an additional 34,944 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,009.3% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 316,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 288,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 133,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 8,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,493. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

